Outlander stars filming in Glasgow

Video

Outlander stars have been spotted filming the new series of the hit show in Glasgow city centre.

Sam Heughan waved to fans who were waiting in St Andrew's Square.

Heughan and his co-star Caitriona Balfe are the lead actors in Outlander, which tells story of a nurse who travels back in time to Scotland and falls in love with a Highlander at the time of the Jacobite rebellion.

The series, based on the books by Diana Gabaldon, has been credited with giving Scotland a tourism boost as fans travel to see the filming locations.