'Hi everyone, my name's Chloe'
Meet Chloe - the five-year-old girl helping change perceptions of Down's syndrome.
A video posted online by Chloe's mum has been viewed millions of times and she is also part of events to mark World Down Syndrome Day.
15 Mar 2018
