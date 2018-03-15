'Hi everyone, my name is Chloe'
'Hi everyone, my name's Chloe'

Meet Chloe - the five-year-old girl helping change perceptions of Down's syndrome.

A video posted online by Chloe's mum has been viewed millions of times and she is also part of events to mark World Down Syndrome Day.

  • 15 Mar 2018