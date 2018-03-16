'I didn't do anything wrong that night'

Media player
A woman has been speaking about coming forward to report a brutal rape in the heart of Aberdeen city centre.
Katie Johnston, who has waived her right to anonymity, says she wants other victims to know they can get justice in the end.
16 Mar 2018
