17th Century plague victims laid to rest
A service has been held in Edinburgh to bury the remains of 77 plague victims found under a school playground.

Pupils from of St Mary's RC Primary took part in the burial. The find is believed to be linked to the bubonic plague which devastated the population of Leith in 1644-1645.

  • 16 Mar 2018