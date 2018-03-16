Video

The voice of John F Kennedy has been used to reconstruct the speech he was due to deliver on the day he was assassinated.

President Kennedy was on his way to the Dallas Trade Mart to address the Citizen's Council when he was shot and killed on 22 November 1963.

Edinburgh company CereProc used audio and text from 831 of his speeches to recreate his words.

They were able to reproduce all 2,590 words from the 20-minute speech.