Opposing Brexit views delivered in song

A new community production by the Citizens Theatre in Glasgow is using music, sketches and opinion to make Brexit entertaining.
"Come Hell or High Water" has been put together over several months, with cast members asked to find and interview people they might well disagree with on Brexit.
19 Mar 2018
