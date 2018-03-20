Meet the UK's new polar bear cub
Video

Meet the first polar bear cub to be born in the UK in 25 years

The cub was born at the Highland Wildlife Park near Kincraig in December.

The cub doesn't have a name yet, as its sex is unknown.

Mother Victoria and the baby bear will remain together for at least two years.

