Protest against pollution in Glasgow

Plans for Scotland's first low emissions zone will not ban any single class of vehicle in its first four years of operation.

Draft plans published by Glasgow City Council reveal that only the most polluting buses will be targeted.

And it will be 2022 before they are prevented from entering the low emissions zone.

Critics have protested against the plans, stating they have "no ambition".

The council said it wanted to ensure the low emission zone was introduced at "a robust yet realistic pace" that would bring air quality improvements "without having a detrimental impact on transport".