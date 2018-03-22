Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I live in the clothes I've got'
Alexander Cadona has been speaking to BBC Scotland about how poverty has affected his life.
He said: "I'm only guaranteed to eat two days a week at the moment, I don't buy clothes, I just live in the clothes that I've got. I'm severely limited in what I can actually buy in order to look after the home."
Mr Cadona was speaking in light of figures showing poverty rates in Scotland on the rise.
22 Mar 2018
