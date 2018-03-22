Fire in Glasgow city centre
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Significant fire in Glasgow city centre

Emergency services are dealing with a significant fire in Glasgow city centre.

Fire crews were called to a blaze in Sauchiehall Street's pedestrian area at about 08:25 on Thursday morning.

Eight appliances were tackling the fire and police have closed the road at Hope Street.

Photos on social media showed smoke billowing from shop fronts opposite the former British Home Stores building on Sauchiehall Street.

  • 22 Mar 2018