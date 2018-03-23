Reward offer over missing Scot

Video

The family of a Scottish woman who went missing in Spain more than two years ago are offering a £100,000 reward for information which helps the investigation into her disappearance.

Lisa Brown, originally from Alexandria, West Dunbartonshire, was 32 when she was reported missing by her former partner in November 2015.

She failed to pick up her child from school.

Her brother and charity Crimestoppers have launched a fresh appeal.