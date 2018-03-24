Dunblane message to US gun control campaigners

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dunblane message of solidarity for US gun law campaigners
Catherine Wilson lost her sister Mhairi in the Dunblane shooting.
On Saturday she joined demonstrators in Edinburgh, in solidarity with campaigners for tighter US gun control in the wake of the Majory Stoneman Douglas school shooting in Parkland, Florida.
She read from her poem "For Parkland/The Public I"
-
24 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-43529490/dunblane-message-of-solidarity-for-us-gun-law-campaignersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window