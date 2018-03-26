Hit-and-run driver urged to come forward

Video
Driver responsible for hit-and-run on group of children urged to come forward.
The sister of a 14-year-old girl whose neck was broken when a car drove into a group of children described the teenager as a "brave wee soul".
Roisin Walker, 14, is in a serious condition in hospital following the incident in Castlemilk.
Two other girls, two boys and a man - who was the intended target - were treated for minor injuries.
Police are treating the incident as attempted murder and are keen to trace the driver of the silver Vauxhall Astra involved.
-
26 Mar 2018