'I have concerns about Brexit on my business'

Video
Spanish-based Edinburgh teacher has concerns about Brexit
A Spanish-based teacher from Edinburgh says she is concerned what Brexit will do to her business.
Agnes Miller explained: "My real and immediate concerns on my business about Brexit are that British teachers are going to lose their freedom of movement, so they are not going to be able to come here to work as quickly, as easily and as inexpensively as they can do now and that is going to impact a lot on my flexibility as a business."
-
29 Mar 2018