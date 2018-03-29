Video

Scotsman Martin McGrath is a support worker for adults with learning disabilities and is applying for an Irish passport.

He explained why he wants one: "I would like to spend most of my adult life travelling, but eventually I would like to retire to Ireland. Obviously that would be easier if I had citizenship and passport, I would have entitlements to someone who has been living there.

"Also, in the wake of Brexit I would have freedom of travel throughout my adult life whatever happens.

"I will be an EU citizen, I will have an EU passport, whatever happens in the negotiations."