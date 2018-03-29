Media player
One year, one word. What will Brexit mean for Scotland?
Nick Eardley speaks to the SNP's Ian Blackford, Labour's Lesley Laird, Ross Thomson of the Scottish Conservatives and Christine Jardine from the Liberal Democrats.
29 Mar 2018
