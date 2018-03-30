Video

A terminally-ill man had his dying wish granted when his dog was allowed to make a final visit to his hospital bedside hours before he passed away.

Staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee allowed Peter Robson's border collie Shep into Ward 3 on Thursday.

Infection control regulations mean animals are only allowed into hospitals under exceptional circumstances.

Mr Robson's family paid tribute to hospital staff for "making a dying man very happy".