Iron man star praises-eight-year-old 'true hero'

Video
Iron man star Robert Downey Jr praises eight-year-old 'true hero'
Iron Man star Robert Downey Jr has posted a new video praising a terminally ill Scottish boy as "the true hero".
The actor appears with Aaron Hunter and members of his family, explaining Aaron's condition and appealing for donations for a charity supporting research into ROHHAD.
Previously Downey has been filmed jumping in muddy puddles as part of a campaign raising awareness of the condition with only affects about 100 people worldwide.
-
30 Mar 2018