Western Isles pipers set for New York

Video

A pipe band from the Western Isles is to pay tribute to a former member who was killed in the terror attack on the Manchester Arena.

Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band are preparing to perform during Tartan Day celebrations in New York.

Eilidh MacLeod was among 22 people killed in May at US singer Ariana Grande's concert.

Band members told BBC Scotland they are looking forward to playing "Fair Maid of Barra" in memory of the 14-year-old former piper.

Donald Manford, Eilidh's great uncle, said the family are proud of the group: "Eilidh's spirit will be with them."