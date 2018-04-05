Demolition work begins in Glasgow

Video

Demolition work has begun on buildings damaged in a blaze in Glasgow city centre.

About 120 firefighters tackled the fire which broke out in Victoria's nightclub in the city's Sauchiehall Street.

Glasgow City Council say the buildings are in "a precarious condition", having suffered internal collapse since the incident on 22 March.

The work is expected to take about two months and will mean some footpaths and streets will be closed.