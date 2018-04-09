Life-saving video inspired by Proclaimers

Video

A new campaign is encouraging people to do CPR to the tune of Proclaimers' hit "I'm Gonna Be (500 miles)".

The film starring TV presenter Carole Smillie has been created by the Scottish government to raise awareness of the life-saving skill.

The campaign is part of a five-year plan to teach 500,000 Scots CPR and save 1,000 lives by 2020.