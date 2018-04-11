'What you did was a gross breach of trust'
A retired Catholic priest who sexually abused children as young as the age of five has been jailed for nine years. Father Paul Moore abused three children and a student priest in Ayrshire between 1976 and 1995.

Judge Lady Rae told the 82-year-old he had abused his position as a member of the clergy.

"What you did was a gross breach of trust," she said.

