Fr Paul Moore told 'What you did was a gross breach of trust'
A retired Catholic priest who sexually abused children as young as the age of five has been jailed for nine years. Father Paul Moore abused three children and a student priest in Ayrshire between 1976 and 1995.
Judge Lady Rae told the 82-year-old he had abused his position as a member of the clergy.
"What you did was a gross breach of trust," she said.
11 Apr 2018
