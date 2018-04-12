Online blackmail: 'Always tell somebody'

Video

Clare was 16 when she was blackmailed online by Sean McCuaig who used fake nude pictures.

Her advice to others in a similar situation is to "always tell somebody".

Sean McCuaig targeted nine girls aged from 12 to 17 by using fake names and threatened to post the images online if they did not send him indecent photos.

Police have encouraged other victims to come forward, whether they are concerned about McCuaig or experiencing any online abuse.