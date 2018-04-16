Outburst as UK minister addresses MSPs

Video

Outbursts from the public led to the suspension of Holyrood's social security committee which was hearing evidence from Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey.

Convener Clare Adamson had to twice put on hold the session on UK welfare reforms.

The second disruption came after Ms McVey was questioned by Green MSP Alison Johnstone on the so-called rape-clause.

The Conservative minister told MSPs: "[Treatment of claimants] It will be done in the most sensitive manner, that's obviously key to what is happening here.

"But it is in the light of providing extra financial support that they seek."