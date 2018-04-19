Glasgow International festival ready to open

Media player
Glasgow International art festival ready to open
One of the biggest celebrations of contemporary art in the UK will open in Glasgow on Friday, 20 April.
GI - the Glasgow International festival of art - is the biggest to date, featuring the work of 268 artists in 78 venues.
19 Apr 2018
