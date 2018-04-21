Media player
Stone stackers come to Dunbar for European Championship
The European stone stacking championship is coming to Dunbar.
The many shapes, sizes and colours of rocks make the East Lothian town a paradise for stone stackers.
The contest is being organised by artist James Craig Page.
He says stacking is a meditative activity that makes "your soul come alive".
21 Apr 2018
