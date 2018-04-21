Orca pod spotted in River Clyde

Video

A pod of killer whales - including at least one calf - has been spotted in the River Clyde.

The mammals, which have been dubbed "urban Orcas" by one expert, have been filmed near Gourock and Dunoon.

David Nairn, of Clyde Porpoise marine mammal project, told the BBC Scotland website that they are regularly seen near Arran in the Firth of Clyde.

However, they have not been regular visitors to the upper Clyde for many years.