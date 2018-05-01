Video

Scottish judge Lord Carloway said the court system needs to change so that vulnerable witnesses, including rape victims, need not face give courtroom evidence.

He told BBC Scotland's Lucy Adams that with the advent of modern technology, especially video recording, there was an opportunity to improve the process to meet public expectations.

Lord Carloway explained: "The ultimate objective would be to try to get a system which first of all we can get what the complainer, as we would call them normally in the court setting, we would get his or her complaint down as near as possible to the event.

"That would hopefully be in many cases within 24 hours of the matter being reported and if we can get an account at that time it then becomes a question of using that in the trial process."