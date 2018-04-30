Leaked papers show allegations of police corruption
Secret police documents leaked to the BBC show attempts were made to suppress a report which contained allegations of serious corruption as well as criticism of Police Scotland’s leadership.

Reporter Samantha Poling has investigated the national force, which has faced several serious issues since its creation five years ago.

