How much? Finding out the new price of cider

Video

These three women are a little taken aback when they find out the new price of a bottle of cider following the introduction of minimum pricing in Scotland.

Their guesses of £3, £3.50 and £4 for a three litre super strength bottle of cider are way off what it becomes on 1 May.

Once the minimum price for a unit of alcohol - set at 50p - is applied it will cost a great deal more.