Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I just want to live a normal life'
A family has been telling of the stress caused by a Home Office threat to deport a mother who lives in Scotland.
The Home Office has admitted an error was made. But the Merrys, from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, still face a battle to secure the status that will let them stay together in the UK.
-
02 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window