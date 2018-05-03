Media player
'My dog saved my life', says PTSD sufferer
Veteran Paul Wilkie was diagnosed with PTSD following tours of Bosnia, Kosovo and Iraq.
After leaving the Army, the former soldier suffered flashbacks, depression and anxiety.
Charity Bravehound, which trains dogs with their new owners to provide support, gave Irma to Paul in 2016.
Paul told Sport Relief's Des Clarke how Irma helps him lead a better life: "She has helped me so much, I would not be alive today".
03 May 2018
