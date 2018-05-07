Media player
Pod of orca whales filmed in Scapa Flow in Orkney
A pod of orca whales has been spotted in Scapa Flow in Orkney.
It is thought the pod has been in the area for about a week.
Locals have been visiting the shoreline to catch a glimpse.
Pictures - orkney.com
07 May 2018
