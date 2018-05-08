Media player
New microscope gives hope for cancer treatments
A new microscope could help in the fight against cancer.
Edinburgh researchers from Heriot-Watt and Edinburgh universities are now working with the Stimulated Emission Depletion (Sted) microscope.
Sted has overcome previous limitations of light microscopes.
This microscope allows scientists to study living cells much closer than before.
08 May 2018
