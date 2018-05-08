Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
CCTV appeal after Glasgow attack
Police investigating an assault on a 61-year-old woman in Glasgow have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to trace.
The woman was attacked while walking in the Battlefield Road area of the city, near Cathcart Road, on Thursday 21 December last year.
-
08 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window