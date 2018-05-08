CCTV appeal after Glasgow attack
Police investigating an assault on a 61-year-old woman in Glasgow have released CCTV footage of a man they would like to trace.

The woman was attacked while walking in the Battlefield Road area of the city, near Cathcart Road, on Thursday 21 December last year.

  • 08 May 2018