Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Climber winched 80ft up Shetland cliff
A climber has been rescued by a Coastguard rope team after becoming stranded down a Shetland cliff.
Teams from Lerwick and Hillswick went to the scene at Point of Fethaland late on Wednesday.
-
10 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window