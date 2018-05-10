Climber winched 80ft up Shetland cliff
A climber has been rescued by a Coastguard rope team after becoming stranded down a Shetland cliff.

Teams from Lerwick and Hillswick went to the scene at Point of Fethaland late on Wednesday.

  • 10 May 2018