The Scottish government has not banned fracking.

The claim by lawyers acting on behalf of ministers was labelled "astonishing" by Tom Pickering from shale gas company Ineos.

In October, 2017, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said there would not be fracking in Scotland.

Fracking is the controversial process of drilling down into the earth before a high-pressure water mixture is directed at the rock to release the gas inside.

The extensive use of fracking in the US, where it has revolutionised the energy industry, has prompted environmental concerns.