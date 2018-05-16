Media player
STV presenters lead news staff to outdoor union meeting
STV's political editor Bernard Ponsonby; news anchor John MacKay and sports presenter Raman Bhardwaj led news staff out of the Glasgow-based broadcaster's building on the day 59 redundancies were announced.
The Scottish union organiser of the National Union of Journalists, John Toner, said staff at STV were "angry" at plans to shed jobs.
16 May 2018
