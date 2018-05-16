On screen presenters lead STV walkout
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

STV presenters lead news staff to outdoor union meeting

STV's political editor Bernard Ponsonby; news anchor John MacKay and sports presenter Raman Bhardwaj led news staff out of the Glasgow-based broadcaster's building on the day 59 redundancies were announced.

The Scottish union organiser of the National Union of Journalists, John Toner, said staff at STV were "angry" at plans to shed jobs.

  • 16 May 2018