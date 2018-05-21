'Don't put people in jail over personal drug use'

Video

An expert in addiction medicine wants to see a radical change to Scotland's drugs strategy including no longer charging people caught with small amounts of drugs.

Dr Roy Robertson is a leading drugs adviser to the Scottish government.

He told the BBC: "I do think we are moving towards an area where politicians and policy makers are going to start talking seriously about a new structure to control drugs which allows for the fact that we really don't want to just put people in jail for the possession of drugs that they have for their own personal use."