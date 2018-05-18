Motherwell players record cup final song
Motherwell players help record Up The Well cup final song

Motherwell players and fans have joined forces to record a song ahead of this Saturday's Scottish Cup Final.

Up The Well is a popular Fir Park anthem which has been reversioned by local band The Banter Thiefs.

Players including Chris Cadden, Liam Grimshaw, Richard Tait and Cedric Kipre all lent their voices to the track.

