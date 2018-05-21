Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'The anxiety started to build after attack'
One woman tells how getting caught up in the horrific Manchester terror attack has left her struggling with the lack of support.
Alex Brown was close to the centre of the bombing and has come to suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.
This video contains graphic description.
-
21 May 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window