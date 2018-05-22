'Drugs ended my football career'

Video

Promising footballer Colin McNair has been speaking to BBC Scotland about how he slipped into a world of drugs, overcame his addiction and is back in the game he loves.

Before the age of 21 he played for Hearts, Falkirk, Motherwell. But when he tried drugs and got hooked, Colin said he went on a "downward spiral very quickly".

He has beaten his habit and now spends time volunteering at Hamilton Accies helping other people in addiction and recovery.

BBC Scotland has found that people addicted to illegal drugs are waiting up to six months for treatment including being given their methadone prescriptions.