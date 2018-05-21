Media player
Rocket to make Scottish space history
Plans are in place for the first rocket launch dedicated to a Scottish satellite.
It will be the first time a Scottish built orbiter has not had to piggyback on another launch vehicle.
The satellite - called Unicorn 2-a - is another milestone for Scotland's growing space industry.
It is expected to lift off from a launch site in Alaska later this year aboard an American built Vector-R rocket.
21 May 2018
