Daughter in appeal to trace missing mother

The teenage daughter of Patricia Henry, who has been missing for more than six months, has urged her mother to get in touch.

Patricia Henry, 46, of Girvan, South Ayrshire has not been seen by family or friends since 13 November.

Ms Henry, who has gone missing before, lived in Paisley, Renfrewshire before relocating last October.

Speaking at a police press conference Alannah McGrory, 18, said: "Mum, if you see this please let me know you're ok."