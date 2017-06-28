Video
Edinburgh Airport: 'We were held on the plane for an hour'
Passengers at Scotland's busiest airport have told of being delayed after a power cut disrupted runway and terminal services.
Electricity has since been restored to most of the terminal but some services are being operated manually.
Travellers told the BBC of their relief at disembarking after more than an hour on the runway while others said they were asked to wait outside the terminal building.
28 Jun 2017
