Surfer Matthew Bryce "made himself at peace" believing he would not survive after 32 hours stranded at sea

A rescued surfer told his family he had "made himself at peace" with not surviving after 32 hours stranded at sea.

Matthew Bryce was found 13 miles off the Argyll coast on Monday night after going surfing on Sunday morning.

He explains to the BBC's Chris Buckler how the day started normally but then things changed dramatically and he was sure he was going to die.