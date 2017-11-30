Video

A girl has been reunited with the cuddly toy she lost at an airport after images were shared around the world.

Eve Mcilquham, 10, left Basil, a toy Labrador, at Glasgow Airport in July as the family travelled to Canada.

He was one of 21 lost furry friends who were paraded on a luggage carousel in a video released by the airport in September.

Eve and Basil were reunited after Eve's mother spotted him on social media.