Statue of Mary Barbour unveiled

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Statue of rent strikes campaigner Mary Barbour unveiled
A statue of Mary Barbour, who was a campaigner in Glasgow during the 1915 Rent Strikes, has been unveiled in Govan to coincide with International Women's Day.
She fought against landlords raising rents during the war and led a resistance group called Barbour's Army.
Local people in the Govan area had campaigned for years to have the commemorative statue erected.
-
08 Mar 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-43338204/statue-of-rent-strikes-campaigner-mary-barbour-unveiledRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window