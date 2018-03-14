Sturgeon and May 'united' over Russian

Video
Nicola Sturgeon says she supports May's stance on Russian
First Minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon, has said she supports PM Theresa May's approach to Russia following the attempted murder of a former Russian spy in the English cathedral city of Salisbury.
After meeting Mrs May at Downing Street she said: "I expressed my support for the initial steps that the PM has outlined in the Commons this afternoon. Obviously as legislation is brought forward we will scrutinise that carefully."
