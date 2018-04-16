Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shetland Library book returned after 43 years
A book has been returned to Shetland Library after being out on loan for 43 years.
Broadcaster Mary Blance found "The Adventures of Beowulf" by CL Thomson in an old suitcase - due for return in December 1975.
Library staff laughed when the book was returned and waived the fine - but they did "name and shame" the culprit on social media.
16 Apr 2018
